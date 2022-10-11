The Standard

South Warrnambool premiership coach Will Jamison recommits, Hampden best and fairest Ally O'Connor returns

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
Will Jamison is relishing being part of South Warrnambool's netball program. Picture by Anthony Brady

SOUTH Warrnambool is bullish about its 2023 prospects after unveiling a restructure and return of a state-calibre netballer.

