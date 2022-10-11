SOUTH Warrnambool is bullish about its 2023 prospects after unveiling a restructure and return of a state-calibre netballer.
Premiership-winning open-grade coach Will Jamison will maintain that role but has expanded his portfolio to be head coach of the Roosters' entire netball program while Vic Fury midcourter Ally O'Connor will rejoin her home club after a season away.
Jamison, 36, said the Roosters were eager to strengthen connections between their junior and senior players as they aimed for ongoing development in the Hampden league.
"I'll be working with all of the coaches and overseeing the entire netball program to make sure we have this really consistent pathway," he said.
"We're going to implement a Roosters' Academy and it's been put in place to make sure all of our juniors are provided with as many opportunities and as much access to the senior program as possible.
"I'll head up the Roosters' Academy and essentially it's open to any of our junior players who want more opportunities with training."
Jamison said South Warrnambool had the benefit of experienced junior coaches heading up its grades while Leesa Battistello would take on a new netball director role.
Trish Patterson will oversee the 13 and under system, Leah Kermeen the 15 and under program and open-grade players Isabella Rea and Carly Watson will co-coach the 17 and under side with Gill Herrmann their coaching mentor.
"We're really excited, not only about providing player pathways, but coaching development pathways and utilising some of the most experienced coaches in the south west," Jamison said.
South Warrnambool, which won its first top-grade premiership in three decades, is chasing back-to-back flags.
Jamison said the bulk of the players had recommitted and, given the young age demographic of the list, there was a challenge to keep them stimulated.
"When I put my open coach hat on, it would be really easy for me to say 'I want to focus on what we did last year' but firstly, that's not going to be competitive, and secondly, these players are really young," he said.
"I am not doing my job if I am not giving them an opportunity to develop new styles of play.
"We'll challenge ourselves to change up our game plan."
Jamison said having O'Connor, who won the league best and fairest in 2021, back on the court was an added plus.
"She thought the program was really exciting and she felt it was something she'd been missing," he said.
"She feels like the program can really complement what the (Victorian system) looks like and we'll continue to work with her and her coaches to make sure that she still has the opportunity to be playing netball at the highest level possible.
"She doesn't see coming back and playing for South as something that deviates from that development."
Warrnambool-based Jamison, who works for a Melbourne-based media publisher which requires two days a week in the city, said South Warrnambool's family-friendly culture was one of the reasons for him recommitting as coach for next year.
"There's a real one-club mentality - it doesn't matter what team you play in, it doesn't matter what sport you're playing, there's a real pride of being part of the club," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
