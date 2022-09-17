Elation and despair - it's the trademark of all grand finals.
For South Warrnambool it was pure bliss, the Roosters clinching the club's first open grade netball trophy in 32 years.
But in doing so Cobden was brutally denied, making it three lost Hampden league grand finals in a row as the Bombers' quest for a maiden open flag extends into another season.
The Roosters prevailed in a dramatic battle with the Bombers, pulling away to a 41-36 victory in the final minutes at Reid Oval.
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison, in his first year at the helm, was elated to bring a premiership back to Friendly Societies' Park.
He said it was his squad's "maturity beyond their years" that helped it hold its nerve in the final minutes.
"We've just had an amazing season so to top it off with a premiership is amazing," Jamison said. "I think it was the ability to execute for close to the 60 minutes.
"Cobden are such a classy team and we've had some great battles with them.
"It was just about staying composed and with five minutes to go we were in a good position."
Roosters midcourter Isabella Rea was judged best-on-court, her bravery to put her body on the line in every contest a trademark of her game.
"It's nothing I don't see in training or any other match," Jamison said. "She puts her body on the line, she's the first one to pick up feedback and apply it.
"We've asked a lot of her, we've moved her from wing attack to centre.
"She's performed admirably so I'm really proud and happy for her today."
Co-captain Carly Watson said the Roosters, who finished the home-and-away season minor premiers, went in confident but knew they had their work cut out against a determined Cobden.
"It's honestly still surreal," she said post-match.
Watson and fellow co-captain Annie Blackburn, past premiership players at Port Fairy and North Warrnambool Eagles respectively, provided composure either end of the court, pulling off critical plays late in the game to shift momentum back in the Roosters' favour.
Though the Bombers looked the stronger of the two teams early in the match, the Roosters were never far off to keep scores locked 20-20 at the main break.
Asking his group "who wants this?" in the half-time huddle, Jamison urged his players to drive harder and be more disciplined on defence.
Spurred on, the Roosters edged ahead by finding ways to get the ball into sharpshooter Hollie Phillips' hands before momentum swung back towards the Bombers, who conjured a two-goal lead by three-quarter-time.
But the Roosters weren't done yet, scaling back out to a five-goal lead midway through the fourth and giving their rivals no way back into the game.
Watson said the work started in January to make sure the squad was fit and could run out the full 60 minutes.
"I think that last quarter, the last 15 minutes we knew we had 15 minutes to give," she said.
Watson said the idea of breaking a long-time drought for the club pushed the side that little bit further.
"It's going to absolutely send South nuts tonight," she said.
Olivia Marris, who played three quarters in wing attack, said Jamison had drilled into the group it would need to grind and be in it in the last minute of the game.
"I feel like in that first half we couldn't pull away and (Cobden) were ahead," she said. "But it was like, 'yeah they're ahead' but we've got time."
Marris said she was stoked to win a premiership for her family, who has been heavily involved at the club for years, as well as those in the Roosters' last premiership team of 1990.
"I know a lot of the older women who played in that (last) grand final," she said. "It means a lot to them and to have them here today watching and be able to do it not only for us (players), not only my family but for them as well, it's just amazing."
Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley, who had her second child earlier in the week, paid credit to South Warrnambool after the win but conceded the hurt of another lost grand final.
She said the Bombers would keep trying and get there one day which would make it "all the sweeter".
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
