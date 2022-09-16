Cobden open coach Sophie Hinkley's master plan to give birth before Saturday's Hampden league grand final has come together. All that's left to do now is go on and win the flag.
Hinkley gave birth to her and husband Paul's second daughter Annabel on Monday afternoon, two days after coaching the Bombers to a grand final berth in Port Fairy.
"For some reason I never thought I'd be having this baby in grand final week," Hinkley told The Standard. "I had my first (Holly, 2) early so I thought she'd be here a few weeks ago and if we were in a grand final I'd have a bit more build up time. It has actually worked out fine though.
"After we won last week in the prelim I had a huge rush of relief and excitement that we were in the grand final, but I think it was coupled with a bit of stark realisation I needed to give birth before the game."
Following Annabel's arrival, Hinkley said she was able to spend a few days bonding with the newborn before she was back at training on Thursday night ahead of Cobden's grand final showdown against South Warrnambool.
"Mums are quite good at compartmentalising," Hinkley said. "I'm quite good at that throughout the (regular) season, needing to think about home life or work or netball life and making sure I can give my full focus to each team when it's needed.
"I've been very lucky to be able to give full focus to little Annabel for a few days.
"I was able to rest up and make sure she was getting settled into her new world.
"Then going into training (on Thursday night) I could really concentrate on that and giving the girls my focus."
Hinkley said Annabel would be courtside on Saturday, either behind the bench or in the change rooms, with Hinkley hoping to fit in a feeding pre-game.
"Newborns are nice and sleepy so hopefully we play the game and she can relax while the action happens on court," Hinkley said.
Cobden is looking to win its first open grade netball flag in Saturday's grand final, while atoning back-to-back grand final losses in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile South Warrnambool is on the hunt for its first flag in 32 years.
Hinkley said her job as coach was mostly done, with Saturday's role more focused on supporting her players.
"We've done all the work all year," she said. "Really my job now as a coach is just supporting the girls and facilitating them being able to get the best out of themselves."
MORE SPORT:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
