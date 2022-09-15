The Standard

2022 Hampden league grand final teams: Adam Wines named for North Warrnambool Eagles despite injury concern

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Eagle Adam Wines has been named while Saint duo Jyron Neave and Connor Byrne and Eagle Felix Jones are decider debutants. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Chris Doheny

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles' hierarchy is giving injured skipper Adam Wines until "the last minute" to prove his fitness for Saturday's grand final.

