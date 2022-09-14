DYLAN McCutcheon knows winning a premiership with Koroit will put a smile on his grandmother's face.
The Saints midfielder, in his second season back at the club after a stint in Bendigo, will run out in Saturday's Hampden league grand final against North Warrnambool Eagles at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
It will be his first senior decider for the Saints after missing out as a teenager in 2014 when he "just didn't scrape in come finals".
McCutcheon, 26, said his nan Anne, who "lives two streets over" from the Saints' base at Victoria Park, would be cheering him on.
"I wanted to win one while nan was still around," he said.
"She'll be rugged up on the couch, hopefully we can get up for her and come back and celebrate in Koroit."
McCutcheon grew up in Allansford and played junior football for the Cats in the Warrnambool and District league before joining crossing to Koroit in his teens.
His dad David is a former Koroit player and the club means a lot to the family.
Winning a premiership and being part of the Saints' dynasty - they're aiming for seven straight titles - would be special for the bricklayer.
"I am excited more than anything and am trying to absorb everything I can," McCutcheon said of grand final week.
"It will be the cherry on top for my career (if we can win)."
McCutcheon returned to the club in 2021 when coronavirus lockdowns forced the season to be cancelled on the eve of finals.
"That one was hard to swallow. I thought I was going to get close last year to at least play in one and had to wait another 12 months," he said.
The inside ball winner spent a season with VFL club Werribee before a handful of years at South Bendigo after friends and work lured him to central Victoria.
"We weren't quite as successful as Koroit but it was good to be up there and was something different," he said.
"It (the Bendigo league) was quicker but this is probably better to be honest, if you look at the interleague."
When he returned there were plenty of familiar faces including captain Liam Hoy who he played against when the latter ran out for Warrnambool.
"Most of the lads are my age and there's a few of the older lads are still kicking around," McCutcheon said.
"It's an easy club to get back in to and (coach) Chris (McLaren) lets me do my thing.
"He backs me in and I just have to keep working with the inside mids and get it out to the blokes like Alex (Pulling) who can just run and carry."
McCutcheon will be one of a number of first-time grand final Saints.
Others include teenagers Mac Petersen and Tom Baulch who "have set the world on fire" playing on a wing and across half-back respectively.
"Then you have Paddy (O'Sullivan) who has made (the league) team of the year as well and even Jacko (O'Sullivan) his brother," McCutcheon said.
"Everyone has just stepped up their game and are all just as hungry as each other for one."
The Saints are expecting a "physical contest" against the Eagles - their opponents in the 2016 and 2019 grand finals - at Reid Oval.
"They are obviously a very good team and Wiggsy (Adam Dowie) has them playing very well right now at the pointy end of the year," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
