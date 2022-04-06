news, latest-news,

FINISHING his football career as a one-club player appeals to North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Wines. The swingman - just as dangerous in defence as he is terrorising opponents in the forward line - will run out for his 200th senior game in blue and gold at Bushfield on Saturday. Wines, 29, was there when the club was at its lowest and is now relishing being part of a Hampden league premiership contender. But whether it's wins or losses piling up in the columns, there is nowhere he'd rather play. "I have never looked to go anywhere else. I'd never leave and it's just the people who are out here, there's just no reason to leave," he told The Standard ahead of his milestone against Koroit. "We've never lost players to anywhere around here, as soon as they come out here they all enjoy it. It is a good club and good environment to hang around." The Wines' name is synonymous with the Eagles. Older brother Matt and younger sibling Luke are his teammates each weekend. "I think Matt's played 250, and he'll be getting up around 300 now, and I think Luke's close to 150 too so there's a few games between us," he said. Wines forms part of the Eagles' dangerous forward line. "The start for me was down back and the last few years have been forward but it's just wherever I am needed," he said. "It doesn't bother me too much as long as we're winning. We have (Nathan) Vardy down there now and (Dylan) Parish is back and they're two pretty handy players so I get the third or fourth defender which makes it a little bit easier." Together they're hoping to deliver a long-awaited flag to the club's loyal band of supporters. There's expectation but it's something the players are embracing. "There's pressure for spots. There was probably five or six in the reserves last week who could have played seniors no worries," Wines said. "But everyone is pretty happy around the club and it's a good position to be in." MORE SPORT:

