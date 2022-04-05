news, latest-news,

A FOOTBALLER who grew up playing in the Western Region is now the only player in the AFLW's six-year history to become a six-time All-Australian. Hamilton export Emma Kearney was named in the team on Tuesday night after a standout season for North Melbourne. Kearney was also named captain of the side. First-time All-Australian Hayley Miller - Fremantle's skipper - was named as her deputy. The experienced Kangaroo was named on half-back. It came after Kearney averaged 19 disposals a game.

