Hamilton export Emma Kearney named All-Australian captain
A FOOTBALLER who grew up playing in the Western Region is now the only player in the AFLW's six-year history to become a six-time All-Australian.
Hamilton export Emma Kearney was named in the team on Tuesday night after a standout season for North Melbourne.
Kearney was also named captain of the side. First-time All-Australian Hayley Miller - Fremantle's skipper - was named as her deputy.
The experienced Kangaroo was named on half-back.
It came after Kearney averaged 19 disposals a game.
6 x All-Australian. 2022 AA skipper.— North Melbourne Women's (@NorthMelbourneW) April 5, 2022
In a league of her own. 😍#AFLWAwardspic.twitter.com/5DU41kFgDk
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe