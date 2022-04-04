news, latest-news, sport, football, afl, gws giants

GWS Giants coach Leon Cameron has confirmed contract talks will be held off until the end of the AFL season. The South Warrnambool and Caramut export - speaking after his side's 26-point win against Gold Coast on Saturday - believed the decision was in the best interests of the football club this season. "We had a really good meeting with the club just before the start of the season," he said. "We'll assess that at the end of the year - which I think is a really good decision from both parties. "I'm a ninth year coach, 10 years at the footy club, sometimes you don't want to work through a contract through the hurly-burly of a season. "Clearly if you're under the pump or out of contract people will always ask that question. "It's an honest decision, and both parties are on the same page." The former Western Bulldogs and Richmond champion, who played 256 AFL games from 1990 to 2003, has been the coach of the Western Sydney-based club since 2014 but is out of contract at the end of the season. The 49-year-old said ultimately any decision about extending his contract would come down the future direction of the club and whether he was the right man for the job. "You want to make the right decision - when you've been involved at a club near on 10 years it needs to be right decision going forward," he said. "Sometimes clubs probably don't get that right, we've seen that in the past and have regrets - I don't want us to have any regrets. "I'm loving my coaching at the moment and can't wait for next week to play Fremantle but I think it's a really good decision by the club to wait until the end of the year." MORE SPORT: Asked what it would take to have his contracted extended beyond this season, the 2019 grand final coach joked "17 straight wins and a grand final". "But there will definitely be things we look at at the end of the year," he said. "We look at style of play, equally win-loss, but what I want to look at is constant improvement, not just from me, but equally our list, that's my job. "My job is to make sure my coaches are getting the best thing out of our young players and the players on our list, so we keep progressing. "I'm confident that's going to happen and I look forward to having those really good discussions at the end of the season." The Giants travel to Perth on Saturday to take on Fremantle in what is an important clash for both sides.

