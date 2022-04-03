news, latest-news,

AIMEE Moloney's calming influence is being lauded as a crucial component for a Terang Mortlake side plotting its rise up the Hampden league ladder. The former coach returned to the Bloods' line-up on Saturday after a number of seasons on the sidelines, making an immediate impact in their 40-38 win against Camperdown. New coach Sharon Kenna said the midcourter's poise and leadership was integral in the see-sawing battle. "Aimee in centre was so composed and kept the side calm when we needed to be and she made really good choices," she said. RELATED: South shooter's day out "At half-time, we weren't up by as much (as we were at quarter time) and she just said 'now girls, it's OK, we just start again'. "She kept everyone switched on and her ability to do important things when you really need it was great." Koroit featured three 17 and under players - Millie Jennings, Scarlett O'Donnell and Molly McLaren - in its 73-39 defeat of Hamilton Kangaroos. New Saints mentor Kate Dobson was pleased with the Saints' offensive power with goal shooter Nell Mitchell making a blistering start to the season. "Going into the first game you're hopeful you've prepared OK but you never know," she said. "We ran some good plays offensively and our defenders brought the ball down the court well. "It was hard to pick the best - when you win by that much and score that many goals, it's an even performance." RELATED: Young Blue best-on-court in first game North Warrnambool Eagles coach Skye Billings said Port Fairy would be a threat. "They are going to be a force to be reckoned with if they can keep that side together over the next couple of years," she said after their seven-goal win over the Seagulls. Billings said the Eagles were a work in progress. "Our mistakes let us down but it was the first time we have all played together as a team and it was exciting to see what we can do," she said. "Phoebe Wittmann played an absolute blinder, got her hands onto everything and fed into the ring well, and the same as Rachael Batten. She played really well." Nikiah Thomas, who played one senior quarter last season, was given another opportunity in the Eagles' midcourt. "She absolutely held her own and played amazingly. She had perfect timing," Billings said. "It was great to have her on court with us." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

