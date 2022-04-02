news, latest-news,

A debutant who shone at wing defence is expected to bolster Warrnambool's on-court power in 2022. Jordi Bidmade was influential as the Blues kick-started their Hampden league open netball campaign with a 51-36 win against Portland at Reid Oval on Saturday. RELATED: Eager Tigers make a statement on the road She was one of four new faces in the Blues' line-up, joining Montana Wallace, Eva Ryan and Sarah Perry in the new-look Raewyn Poumako-coached side. Wallace spent time at goal keeper and goal defence, while Ryan - still only 14 - was moved into goal shooter for the final two quarters. Perry was given a run at goal defence in the fourth term. Poumako said Bidmade "killed it and was best on court". "She was unreal. Last year she played A1 straight out of the juniors and was probably on the cusp of open," she said. "She just keeps improving. She's like glue - her defensive pressure and quick change of direction without contacting her player is really good. She causes lots of turnovers." Poumako was thrilled with the Blues' vocal support for their young players, particularly Ryan who is still eligible for 15 and under competition. "It's crucial for her development and to know her team and support crew on the sidelines have got her back and faith in her, it makes all the difference," she said. "She played in goal attack for a whole game in the 15s, a whole game in A1 and then a half in open, so I am super pleased. "She definitely has a future ahead of herself." Warrnambool held a slender four-goal lead at the first change before accelerating away to be up 30-16 at half-time. They were restricted to seven goals in the third term as the Tigers rallied before finishing strongly, pleasing the coach. "We haven't won in round one for a long time," Poumako said.

