AN experienced teammate is helping two teenage netballers find their feet in Warrnambool's open netball program. Eva Ryan, 14, and Sarah Perry, 16, have worked with Amy Wormald during the Blues' pre-season. Ryan, an emerging goal shooter, and Perry, who will play goal defence, said Wormald had taught them techniques to help in their respective roles when the Hampden league season starts on Saturday. The duo, who also play basketball, like Wormald, are grateful to have her support. "I play on her when we do practice so she definitely helps me with that," Perry said. Ryan said Wormald and Jess Thwaites had also had a positive impact on her netball development. "Amy has helped me a lot with holding and Jess too because she's a shooter as well," she said. "They've helped with creating space to hold (opponents out) and working (in tandem) with the other goalie." Perry, who plays midcourt in the 17 and under team, is eager to test herself in the top grade and highlight her skills, such as reading the play. "I am feeling excited to play with the older girls and being able to play up a level is going to help me," she said. Ryan, still eligible for 15 and under, is embracing her chance to play in the Raewyn Poumako-coached senior side too. "It is really good to get an opportunity because the style of play is really different," the Emmanuel College student said. "It's good to train with different types of players." The club is a familiar place for Perry - the daughter of former president Simon. "I have just grown up here," the Warrnambool College student said. "Dad has been on the committee and he's just brought me up here which has been good." With Warrnambool joining the women's football ranks in recent years, Perry had the option of also pulling on the boots for her beloved Blues. "Me and dad used to go for a kick of the footy after training and he would always try and convince me to do the footy but I wasn't budging," Perry said. Ryan and Perry will be on the bench for the Blues' open netball team each weekend throughout the 2022 season and will also play division one as well as juniors. Both will soak up the experience and be ready for when their names are called. "It will be good to get on for a bit but even just watching from the bench is good, just to see how everyone plays and everyone's style," Ryan said. Warrnambool hosts Portland, under co-coaches Remy Grant and Michelle Finck, at the newly-redeveloped Reid Oval in round one. The game starts at 1.15pm.

