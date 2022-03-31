news, latest-news,

The push to finish the pavilion at Warrnambool's Reid Oval in time for its first footy game of the season will go down to the wire, but cars will be blocked from parking around the ground. It's a race against time to get the building inspectors to give the all-clear - something the city council is hoping will come through before kick-off on Saturday with just a few minor issues to deal with. The scheduled games between Warrnambool and Portland will still go ahead regardless. But if an occupancy permit doesn't come through in time for the building, players will not be allowed to use the changerooms and the new tiered seating will be off-limits. "They are doing everything they can to get it through before the weekend," a council spokesperson said. Even if the council does gets its certificate of occupancy, cars will still be prevented from parking around the ground and the bar will not be operational with works still under way around it. But a council spokesperson said people would be able to use the social facilities at the Warrnambool Football Club rooms next door. Vehicle access to the facility will be blocked at the Coulstock Street entrance, and everyone will have to enter on foot via Cramer Street to allow grass to continue to grow around the ground. Turf has been laid in front of the shelter to cater for the high level of foot traffic, and people would be able to line the fence around the ground by standing on the new concrete path. A council spokesperson said the issues that needed to be ticked off with the building were not structural or compliance issues but just operational. "It's things like signs on the entry to toilets and making sure they have braille on them, and certificates for services," the spokesperson said. Nothing structural was flagged on the initial walk through which was a good sign for the follow up inspection, the spokesperson said. "There were no red flags that were raised," the spokesperson said. "Everyone is really excited for round one. We really do hope it's a box-ticking exercise and we will know very soon." Warrnambool Football Club operations manager Wally Steere said it was exciting to finally be able to get out onto the ground. "It's been 18 months in the process...it's always good to get back on your home deck," he said. "The oval and facilities are coming along well and it will be exciting to get things going, especially after COVID." "We need to get people out and about and back playing sport." Steere said they had to tip-toe into the new facility. "In some ways it's probably disappointing from a spectators point of view but I think for the venue itself I think it's probably a segue into its use," he said. "We've still got to think about health and safety of everyone who comes here. It's got to be done right and when it's done it's going to be a great place to come." The spokesperson said the playing surface was "immaculate" which was the main driver behind the $11 million. The revamp includes a new playing surface with a clay cricket wicket, two-storey pavilion and better training facilities including multi-purpose cricket nets and a training oval. A lighting upgrade will also allow for games to be played at night for the first time. The facility is expected to re-establish Reid Oval as the jewel in the city's sporting crown. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

