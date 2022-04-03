news, latest-news,

GREATER Western Victoria Rebels are bullish, citing areas of improvement which will help them build on their NAB League opening round win. The David Loader-coached side accounted for Bendigo Pioneers on Saturday, 13.12 (90) to 8.11 (59). Portland export Jamieson Ballantyne (21 disposals) and Camperdown talent Hamish Sinnott (18) found the ball while Ethan Boyd (Warrnambool), Luamon Lual and Will White (South Warrnambool), Henry Robertson (Cobden) and Jamie Lloyd (Koroit) all debuted. Myles McCluggage - another out of South Warrnambool - gathered 13 possessions and kicked a goal. Loader was rapt with his team's effort, particularly its final term where it kicked 5.6 to 1.0. "There's a lot of improvement in us too and that was the most pleasing thing," he said. "We got a lot of stuff wrong that we'll tidy up and we'll be better for it." It was part of a Pioneers-Rebels' triple-header at Queen Elizabeth Oval with the former also winning the girls' match and under 16 boys' futures game. "It was a great result for our region - three out of three," Loader said. "It was a great way to start the boys' year but also finish the girls' year because they got beaten by Bendigo by 10 goals only eight weeks ago. "Their response to win by four or five goals was outstanding." The NAB League team has a week off followed by a Easter Thursday clash under lights against Geelong in Ballarat.

