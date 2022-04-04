news, latest-news, sport, soccer, ballarat

Unsure of what to expect heading into round one, Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says to walk away with the points provides a significant confidence-booster for his side. The Rangers' men started the season with a barnstorming 10-0 win against Maryborough at Morshead Park in the Ballarat and District Soccer Association division competition, controlling the game from start to finish. "It wasn't the most challenging games as such, but round one is always an interesting one and you never know what's going to happen,' Pyke told The Standard. "Because Maryborough stepped up from division two the previous year, we weren't sure how they'd play and what their strengths were, so we focused on doing what we do best which is to defend solidly and progress from defence to our forwards. "Everyone was fit and firing and we hit the scoreboard early and put the pressure back on them, but credit to them they didn't give up and created some chances but our quality rose to the top. "Everyone has pulled up pretty well too which is great." MORE SPORT: Aside from finding dominance in attack, Pyke said from a tactical point of view there was signs of maturity within the group. "We adapted well to the way the opposition tried to play - they looked to play an offside trap and by adapting quickly we were able to use shorter passes and break those lines and create opportunities," he said. "So to pick up on an opponent's weakness and exploit that was really promising." The Rangers' season opener in the women's section was abandoned due to Maryborough forfeiting the match due to player unavailability. The club returns home for the first time this season with the men and women sides to take on Forest Rangers at Jones Oval on Sunday. "It's always nice to return home to play, especially having both teams together it creates a great environment," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/7150246d-166a-4795-8399-01e21c38b717.jpg/r0_354_6960_4286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg