news, latest-news, sport, football

Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association director of umpiring Nicole Downie says there has been an boost in umpiring numbers but hopes interest will increase over coming weeks. The association has recruited 22 new umpires since the AFL Western District cash initiative was announced in February, which sees a new umpire eligible for $100 - which will subsequently pay for their uniform - after they've completed five rounds. The initiative applies to Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association, Western District Football Umpires in Hamilton and South West Football Umpires in Portland. "We wouldn't mind more field umpires, we scored three field umpires out of that for juniors but we'd like more ex-footballers, that sort of thing to join the ranks," she told The Standard. "Hopefully halfway through the year they can make it into the senior ranks, but we got 19 new boundary umpires and out of them five senior boundaries." MORE SPORT: The association is able to field similar games compared to the 2021 season at this stage, with two senior Warrnambool and District league games missing, with district junior games mostly filled. In the Hampden league, there is two or three under 18 matches missing but all senior games are being filled. "It's promising - we can't throw field umpires straight into seniors so we're hopeful we can bring more in as they train," she said. People can register wdfua.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/dc40cd39-3979-4b70-9331-5fa4d7d054d8.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg