LONG-time mates who grew up watching Koroit expand its premiership collection want to add to the dynasty.
Mac Petersen, Paddy O'Sullivan and Tom Baulch will play in their first Hampden league senior grand final on Saturday as the Saints aim to make it seven consecutive flags.
The trio, former schoolmates at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College, are striving to etch their names in Saints' history.
"It has been a dream for us boys to get in the team and see what these older boys have been doing and try and do it ourselves, together," Petersen said.
Baulch echoed his mate's thoughts.
"It is pretty exciting, as mates you're hanging out together all the time and we all love our footy and love playing together," he said.
The teenagers - Petersen and O'Sullivan are 19 and Baulch 18 - will play different roles for coach Chris McLaren.
Petersen will use his run on a wing, O'Sullivan will play as an inside midfielder and Baulch as a rangy half-back flanker.
All three are in awe of their friends' football progression.
Petersen, who spent time in the NAB League program and works as a builder, said his teammates would cause headaches for North Warrnambool Eagles.
"Watching Pat in the guts, he's pretty hard at it and accumulates a lot of (the ball)," he said.
"Sticks (Baulch) is a good one-on-one defender and when we get the chance to attack he's always on the run which is nice."
O'Sullivan, an apprentice plumber who was named in the league's team of the year, said Baulch and Petersen had strong aerobic capabilities.
"Sticks doesn't stop running all day, he's probably got the hardest work ethic I've seen on a bloke, and Mac is always putting his body on the line," he said.
"He probably won us the game the other week against North at South, going back with the flight."
Baulch, a young farmer who has also played at NAB League level, was full of praise for his friends too.
"Mac's run off the wing is awesome and Paddy's skills in the guts have always been good," he said.
Petersen said being part of a successful football program had inspired them and helped them add to their own games.
"Having such a successful club and coming up, you see what the level is and to finally get a chance to play is a bit of an honour," he said.
"It makes it a lot easier having all those older lads around who make you feel welcome."
As for his own game, Petersen said he prided himself on "bringing a lot of spread, run and pressure on the defensive side".
"You can always be better but you can't expect too much being a young lad," he said of his form.
O'Sullivan, who will play alongside older brother Jack, said his personal goal would be to apply tackling pressure.
"I have watched all six grannys and we're trying to make it seven (premierships in a row)," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.