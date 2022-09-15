The highly-anticipated under 15 V/Line Cup is set to be staged in Shepparton next week, with the Hampden and south-west regions well represented.
The carnival - which is held in conjunction with AFL Victoria - will run from Monday September 19 to Wednesday September 21, with the state's most talented male and female footballers to compete.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels' squads will see 22 Hampden league boys on the list with a further two players from the south-west coming from the Mininera and Warrnambool and District leagues.
In the Rebels' girls side, four players from Hampden league clubs have been selected.
Cobden's Brett Taylor and Portland's Justin Impey will serve as assistant coaches in the boys team, which will be coached by Tim Beacham.
The girls will be coached by Chris Brown.
Taylor told The Standard the amount of Hampden league talent within the squad was an indicator of the strength of football in the region.
"It's going to be a good carnival, and we've been lucky enough to get some good talent in," he said.
"It's a pretty good group - it's always interesting to see who takes the next step. They're all talented kids and there for a reason.
"It shows how good the Sunday (Hampden) competition is, it's a great breeding ground. That football is very, very good, we've seen a lot of good players come out.
"All credit goes to the club, they've done the work to get these kids to where they are."
Region manager AFL Goldfields and Western District Jason Muldoon said it was an exciting opportunity for both squads.
"It's a great opportunity for the talented players in the GWV Rebels recruiting zone to develop their skills in a competitive competition," he said. "This is the start of the development pathways program for these players, we encourage all players to take as much as possible from this opportunity."
The boys squad will play a total of four matches - split into two teams - across the opening two days, with matches against North East Border on the 19th at Mooroopna and South East on the 20th at Rumbalara.
The girls play two matches, one against North East Border on the 19th and South East on the 20th.
Boys
Cobden - Archie Taylor, Kurtis Baker, Darcy Hutchins, Hamish Dean; Hamilton Kangaroos - Brodie Phillips, Hugh Fitzgerald, Zac Elliott; Koroit - Des O'Keefe, Jett Grayland, Talor Byrne; North Warrnambool Eagles - Charlie McKinnon; Penshurst - Cooper Rentsch; Portland - Angus Impey, Chad Finck; South Warrnambool - Hamish Alexander, Hunter Cross, Lochie Chadderton, Sam Marris, Sam Rhodes; Timboon Demons - Rylee Parsons; Warrnambool - Hugh Morgan, Hugo Artz, Riley Holloway, Sam Niklaus
Girls
Portland - Maddison Cotton; South Warrnambool - Maggie Johnstone, Yezza Hawkins; Terang Mortlake - Maddison Newell
