Hampden league, south-west talent to take part in next week's V/Line Cup in Shepparton

By Nick Creely
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
South Warrnambool's Samuel Rhodes will play for the Rebels in the V/Line Cup. Picture by Chris Doheny

The highly-anticipated under 15 V/Line Cup is set to be staged in Shepparton next week, with the Hampden and south-west regions well represented.

