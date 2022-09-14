I was, I've said it a few times, just keeping the lights on especially over COVID.- Ollie Hodson
Ollie Hodson will miss Warrnambool but is pleased to be leaving south-west soccer in a healthy state.
The schoolteacher has been a dedicated servant to the South West Victoria Football Association across the last nine years but is moving to Phillip Island for family reasons.
Hodson moved to the area in 2014 from Melbourne and has held a variety of roles with the association in that time, including referee, secretary and referees' representative.
He stepped down as secretary at the end of 2021 and held the position of referees' representative until the completion of this year's season.
As secretary during the height of the pandemic (2020-21) he was imperative to the organisation's survival.
"For a couple of years I was the whole executive," he said.
"I've had treasurers and we've always had a board.
"I was, I've said it a few times, just keeping the lights on especially over COVID."
Hodson said that it was nice to leave with the association in a better position.
"We've got more help from Football Victoria," he said.
"We're in an official partnership with them to help run the league.
"We've got people in roles now, not just one person."
Hodson admitted he had grown during the past nine years and believed there were only a couple of times where he wasn't able to meet a challenge.
The ex-Melburnian refereed his final matches at last weekend's grand final day, which he described as an "awesome day" that tested him physically.
"It was really hard," he said of his final game.
"It was a wonderful match.
"3-2 extra time, it was a real physical challenge for me because I'd been helping out all day.
"I really feel like I've built up my craft and I didn't feel like I was an influence in the result."
Following the match Hodson received a presentation from the league in honour of his service, which he appreciated.
Aside from the success of the weekend, one of Hodson's highlights from his tenure was seeing three new clubs enter the competition in 2021.
That year Port Fairy, Portland and Stawell all joined and all three had teams playing in the weekend's grand finals. He was also proud to see the addition of reserves' and women's competitions this season.
Hodson will not be lost to the round ball game living in Phillip Island and plans to stay involved in a smaller capacity.
"My son's eight and he's started playing. I'll maybe have a look at coaching but whatever it is I'll be doing less of it I hope," he said with a laugh.
