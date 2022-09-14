The Standard

Mortlake preparing strongly for opening division one clash against Port Fairy

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Lamont will be one of three coaches for Mortlake this WDCA season.

Warrnambool and District newcomers Mortlake are looking to embrace the challenge of division one cricket in its inaugural season in the association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.