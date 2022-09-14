Warrnambool and District newcomers Mortlake are looking to embrace the challenge of division one cricket in its inaugural season in the association.
The Cats will have a three-man coaching panel consisting of Todd Lamont, Lachlan Wareham and Neil Kelly lead the charge, with Lamont to also skipper the first XI.
Wareham said the club was excited by the possibilities this season, with the round one clash against Port Fairy only a few weeks away.
"It's pretty exciting I suppose, there's a really good feeling around the club," he told The Standard.
"We're really keen to jump in and give it a crack and see how it all turns out."
The Cats have welcomed in an English import, with young Lawson Attwood to help bolster the group and have managed to hold their South West Cricket grand final playing list from last season.
Todd Robertson, who skippered the Cats in 2021-22, will stay on in a playing-capacity.
"It's exciting getting him (Lawson) in, but we've kept the majority of our playing list, if not all of them which is great," he said.
"There's also a few up and comers who we're really looking forward to seeing how they'll go on turf.
"Numbers are gold in this competition - keeping all those numbers is the main thing, one for training and the other to actually picking numbers.
"We don't have the numbers the other Warrnambool clubs do being a small town, so if we keep our players in and interested it'll go a long way."
Wareham managed just one game in 2021-22 due to injury and will be like a new-recruit as he targets a round one return.
"Yeah I'll play round one, ready to go," he said.
"I'm pretty keen - hopefully I don't miss too many games this season."
He added the club was going to focus on all areas of their game but wanted to be one of the best fielding sides in the competition.
