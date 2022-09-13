The Standard

Former England under 19 representative Jack Burnham to play for WDCA club Northern Raiders in 2022-23 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:06am, first published 5:30am
Jack Burnham playing for Durham in 2021. The 25-year-old has committed to the Northern Raiders for the 2022-23 season. Picture by Getty Images

Northern Raiders mean business this year, adding two elite-level recruits to their ranks ahead of the upcoming Warrnambool and District cricket season.

