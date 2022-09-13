Junior Saint's eligibility queried after preliminary final

Koroit is preparing to play Saturday's under 18.5 grand final despite questions being raised about its eligibility for the decider.
Koroit defeated North Warrnambool Eagles by 31 points in Saturday's preliminary final but the Eagles have queried the eligibility of a Saints player.
North has asked whether the under 16 player, who had played one under 18 game and three senior games for Koroit before the preliminary final, was eligible.
The player, who has not played any under 16 games, was influential in the win.
Hampden president Shane Threlfall confirmed the query but declined to comment further at this stage.
Koroit president Steve Hoy said the Saints were confident the player was eligible.
"The question was asked and it was cleared by those who need to make the decisions," he said.
"We got an email explaining why he was cleared to play."
North Warrnambool Eagles joint president Gerard Lourey said the club hadn't made a complaint.
"The question's been asked not by particularly us by lots of people if you like, of how did the eligibility get through, how was the decision made," he said.
"That's all that's been asked but again that's not only being asked by us, that's been asked by a few clubs."
Hamilton Kangaroos was the first side to advance to the under 18.5 decider to be played at Reid Oval this Saturday.
