South Warrnambool export Jay Rantall to play in 2022 SANFL grand final for Norwood

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
Jay Rantall celebrates a goal for Norwood in the SANFL preliminary final. Picture by Scott Starkey

JAY Rantall's two-way running is expected to help Norwood's premiership quest.

