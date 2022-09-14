The Standard

South Warrnambool's Meg Kelson excited, nervous ahead of Hampden league grand final against Cobden

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
Meg Kelson is eyeing an open premiership with South Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Chris Doheny

Meg Kelson knows what it's like to win a premiership for South Warrnambool.

