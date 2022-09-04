South Warrnambool Roosters coach Will Jamison was expecting a battle against Cobden and that's exactly what played out in the Hampden league second semi-final.
Advertisement
In a match that ebbed and flowed, the Roosters triumphed 43-42, thanks to a clutch shot after the final buzzer.
The minor premiers now advance to the grand final in two weeks' time.
"It was fantastic, Cobden are a quality side so we knew it would take us 60 minutes," Jamison told The Standard.
"So credit to them it took us 60 minutes and one second I think, so it was good."
South Warrnambool was in front at every break but didn't lead by more than three goals at any.
At three-quarter-time the game was on its edge with the Roosters' noses just in front at 33-31. The Bombers surged in the fourth quarter but the home side held on.
Jamison commended his side for the way it handled the pressure.
"I think when it wasn't all going our way our ability to keep our head in the game was really, really important," he said. "I thought for a team that's very young we showed maturity beyond our years."
The game was a physical affair from start to finish, which Jamison said his side was prepared for.
"Cobden play a physical but clean game," he said. "They're a very disciplined team and we knew that's what we were in for. It's a real credit to the girls that they embraced the physicality of the game."
The Roosters mentor praised his entire team for the win but highlighted captains Carly Watson and Annie Blackburn for keeping the side "calm and composed".
Bombers coach Sophie Hinkley was pleased with her side's showing despite the result and hopes her side gets another chance against the Roosters.
"I think we got out of today exactly what we wanted which was an awesome game against really great opposition," she said.
"Those moments are ones that you remember forever and if it was a grand final I think it would really break our hearts but I think today we almost came away with it, (so I'm) really happy with that performance."
Cobden will face the winner of the first semi-final between North Warrnambool Eagles and Koroit in a preliminary final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.