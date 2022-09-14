President confirms league has responded to eligibility enquiry

Hampden league president Shane Threlfall says the league has responded to eligibility queries surrounding a Koroit player from last weekend's under 18.5 preliminary final and is shifting its focus towards the upcoming grand finals.
The under 16 player in question had only played three senior and one under 18.5 match for Koroit prior to the preliminary final.
"I can just basically say that as a board we received an enquiry from the North Warrnambool Eagles regarding the eligibility of a player from last weekend's 18-and-a-half prelim," Threlfall said.
"We've responded to that and we'll have ongoing communications with them and we're really now focused on preparation for this Saturday's grand final at Reid."
Threlfall said he expected communications between the league and the Eagles to continue for a day or two so clarity surrounding the decision could be achieved.
"Then we would be hoping that it would be put to bed and we can all concentrate on the grand final this weekend," he said.
Threlfall also confirmed the player was given permission to play by the board.
"The initial inquiry about his eligibility was discussed by the football department on our board and they made the decision that he was eligible to play," he said.
"North Warrnambool, quite within their rights questioned that eligibility and they've done that through the right channels and we've responded."
Koroit is set to face Hamilton Kangaroos in the under 18.5 decider.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
