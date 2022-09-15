Cobden netball sisters Alicia and Sophie Blain know history is well within reach at Reid Oval on Saturday when they take to the court together for the Hampden league open grade grand final.
The only stumbling block to the Bombers' quest for their maiden open netball flag is a red-hot South Warrnambool outfit chasing its first top-grade flag in over three decades.
Alicia - who will enter her third grand final for the club alongside her sister - told The Standard from her family's dairy farm the girls would leave nothing in the tank and play to their strengths.
"(I'm) as nervous as you would be going into a grand final but we've worked on so much throughout the year that we're quite comfortable just with our patience and with what we've been training, our fitness, so we've worked on so much to get here," she said.
"Obviously we've been in a few grand finals and haven't won one, so we're so hungry for it. We prepare every other year the same but have probably worked harder this year to try and win that flag."
The midcourter said the community and club support was overwhelming and believed it would add an extra element to the decider.
"We're not just doing it for us, we're doing it for the club, the coach, the community. We have everyone behind us and hopefully the support will get us over the line," she said.
"It means everything to us, Warrnambool's a big community but our Cobden community, it is small, but the support is huge. Everyone is upstairs for tea (on Thursday), everyone gets around us."
Sophie, who has played a commanding role for the Bombers, says full "trust" and support from the club, community and coaches make the group walk taller.
"I'm confident, we back each other in and have so much trust in the team. We feel like over the year we've backed each other in and it's made us stronger with so much support. Sophie has a lot of faith in us," she said.
"On court, off-court and the community we feel so much support - Remeny (McCann) won the league best and fairest on Sunday and I feel like in a way we won it all together because without the whole team she wouldn't have won it.
"The club is so supportive - we've not won an A grade premiership ever in its lifetime so I feel like that's what makes us hungry for it. We're all friends, we love each other so it goes a long way."
She added she believed the finals experience and heartbreak over the past few years would be a catalyst to defeating a "brilliant" Roosters team.
"South are brilliant and a lovely bunch of girls, but I feel like we've got a bit of experience in finals," she said.
"We've got patience and a level head, so playing our roles and being accountable will get us over the line on Saturday I believe.
"We never went into a game this year thinking we've won because each team has been so hard, we've learnt so much from our losses this year and over the past few years so I feel like we've grown so much."
The open grade grand final kicks off on court one at 1.45pm on Saturday.
