The opportunity to lead Kolora-Noorat's senior playing fortunes with a sibling was too good an opportunity to pass up, according to the Power's new A grade playing coach.
Laura Bourke takes on the top netball job at the Power ahead of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season, joining older brother Nick - the current senior football coach - at the helm.
Bourke, 25, said it was always a dream to return to her junior club and coach the Power's A grade team, a side she debuted in at the age of 15.
"I just love the club," Bourke said. "It's such a family club and Nick being the senior footy coach was helpful as well. We thought it would be really nice to do it together.
"(It's) something we never thought would happen, both coaching the senior sides at the same time."
Bourke, who lives in Geelong and works in Torquay, played at Hampden league outfit Camperdown in 2022. She also enjoyed playing and junior coaching stints at Terang Mortlake and Central Highlands Football League club Buninyong.
The goal defender, who has interleague experience, said she would use the knowledge she gained at several clubs to help shape her coaching style.
"I've played a lot of different kinds of netball," she said. "I had quite a bit of experience with different coaches. When I did netball academies when I was younger you play with some really amazing girls and have amazing coaches.
"So just taking things that they provided for me.... grabbing things that I really enjoyed and I loved from coaches and putting them into my coaching career.
"I had Leah Sinnott (at Camperdown) this year and she was amazing. You get something from everywhere."
Bourke hopes she can have an impact on the Power's young playing group and help the squad rise up the ladder after back-to-back wooden spoons. She said she would work to develop junior players in the Power's system.
"I think the best thing about a lot of clubs is the development of their juniors," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
