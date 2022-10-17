The Standard

Laura Bourke appointed Kolora-Noorat's A grade netball coach for Warrnambool and District league 2023 season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 17 2022 - 5:00am
Laura Bourke will return to Kolora-Noorat as its A grade coach for the 2023 season. Bourke most recently lined up for Camperdown in the Hampden league.

The opportunity to lead Kolora-Noorat's senior playing fortunes with a sibling was too good an opportunity to pass up, according to the Power's new A grade playing coach.

Meg Saultry

