Top Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose is on-track to have another crack at the $8 million Melbourne Cup next month following her unplaced run behind Durston in the Caulfield Cup on Saturday, according to trainer Symon Wilde.
Tralee Rose, with light-weight jockey Dean Yendall in the saddle, ran 13th in Saturday's $5 million Caulfield Cup but Wilde was happy with the effort of the six-year-old who was having her first start in 49 days.
Stewards suspended Caulfield Cup winning jockey Michael Dee for 12 meetings following his ride on Durston for causing interference to Tralee Rose at the 300 metre mark.
Tralee Rose ran ninth in last year's Melbourne Cup.
"We're really happy with the effort of Tralee Rose," Wilde told The Standard. "She copped a bad check at the 300 metre mark and was inconvenienced around the 700 metre mark.
"It was a big effort by Tralee Rose considering she hasn't run for 49 days. She's going to improve a lot on the back of her Caulfield Cup run.
Wilde said Tralee Rose would be spending a lot of time down at Warrnambool's Lady Bay Beach in the lead up to the Melbourne Cup.
"We've done all the hard work with her," he said. "We'll just keep her ticking over with light work down at the beach."
Yendall said Tralee Rose is ready to be competitive in the Melbourne Cup.
"She ran really well," the talented jockey said. "Tralee Rose settled well through the run. She got knocked over by the winner late in the race which put her out of the equation.
"She should have finished a bit closer then she did."
Bookmakers rate Tralee Rose a $51 chance in the early Melbourne Cup betting markets for the 3200 metre contest.
