The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde says Tralee Rose in on-track for Melbourne Cup next month

By Tim Auld
Updated October 16 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tralee Rose finished 13th in the Caulfield Cup. Picture by Chris Doheny

Top Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose is on-track to have another crack at the $8 million Melbourne Cup next month following her unplaced run behind Durston in the Caulfield Cup on Saturday, according to trainer Symon Wilde.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.