Kellie Somerville says a burning desire to play Hampden league finals will spur her and sister Emma on in their new roles as Hamilton Kangaroos' open co-coaches.
The sisters returned to the club in 2022 after previously playing for the Hamilton Magpies prior to its merge with Hamilton Imperials. Kellie, a midcourter, said playing finals was the ultimate motivator after the Kangaroos just missed out this year, finishing sixth.
"It was a pain point this year," she said. "But it wasn't until that round (15) against South Warrnambool that finished our season. We always maintained hope."
Somerville said things outside the team's control, including injuries, hurt their early season record.
"I think the whole team has a fire in the belly," she said. "We felt like we were building something great going into the season. We're really keen to prove ourselves this year. We think we had two games together as a whole team.
"We have a lot more to do as a team. When you're given that prime opportunity, you can't say no."
Netball co-coordinator Bec Sherlock, who shares the role with Renae Porter, said the club was thrilled to appoint Kellie and Emma to the role.
"They came back this year and they were enthusiastic and really enjoyed being back at Hamilton," she said. "Moving forward as playing coaches, they want to implement some different systems and strategies they've learnt from higher leagues of netball."
Amanda Hicks will assist Kellie and Emma as an off-court assistant coach. Nat O'Dea, who coached the open team this year, will take up dual coaching roles in 2023 including the division one and 13 and under teams.
"She wants to focus on some junior development in the club," Sherlock said.
Hamilton begins its junior trials in November after previously holding trials in the new year.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
