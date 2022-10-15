Dennington's Glen McNaughton believes the top weekend pennant competition will be healthier with all clubs represented, while a season opening win will bolster the club's confidence.
Dennington, along with Lawn Tennis, has returned to Western District Playing Area's division coming one this summer after clubs voted to scrap promotion and relegation for the top division.
The Jets celebrated a win in its opening game against Warrnambool Blue, winning two of three rinks to secure the 67-53 shot victory. Terang also benefits from the competition change after initially facing relegation due to a last place finish last season.
McNaughton, who is chairman of selectors and a division one skip at Dennington, said he thrilled to see his club return to the top competition after a year in division two and is confident his side will be competitive.
"Really looking forward to the challenge again," he said of a return to division one. "At home I think we'll give most side a run, and away we'll soon see. I think we'll be pretty competitive.
"I treat the bowls like football and cricket and to have promotion and relegation and a club without a side in division one, I don't think it's a healthy competition.
"Football clubs don't do that, even if the top sides are belting the bottom sides, they are still part of the competition. I strongly believe every club should have the right to put in a side in division one. We fought hard for that and the clubs voted that in."
He said it would help Dennington attract new bowlers in future.
"If you haven't got a division one side, it's very hard to try and attract new bowlers or bowlers from other clubs," he said.
McNaughton said this year's team looked fairly similar to its recent top Jets sides though there had been a change in rink composition. Chemistry and form will also form the basis for any changes moving forward.
"Had a bit of change of rinks, a bit of a juggle around to match it up evenly," he said. "We've had a few pre-season matches so we're ready to go and hit the ground running. Every year is different but everyone is pretty keen."
In other division one contests, Lawn Tennis celebrated a win in its first game elevated into division one, defeating Mortlake Blue 68-47, while Warrnambool Gold celebrated a thrilling two shot win on their home greens, edging out Timboon 61-59.
Reigning champion City Red scored a big win to start their title defence, defeating Terang Blue 81-38, while last year's grand finalist Dunkeld also won at home, defeating Koroit 70-55. Meanwhile, Port Fairy Red recorded a comfortable win, ousting City Gold 64-39.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
