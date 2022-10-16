Warrnambool senior women's coach Clare Tilley says she hopes she can provide a blueprint for young girls to follow into the caper.
Tilley was awarded AFL Victoria's Female Coach of the Year at a presentation in Melbourne on Friday, with the 27-year-old surprised and humbled by the honour after two seasons in the job.
"If I could be a picture for younger girls who want to get into coaching... I feel I've done my job," she said. "It would be nice to see a few more female coaches around the district particularly in the women's league."
Tilley, who grew up in Cairns playing hockey, has coached Warrnambool since its introduction into the Western Victoria Female Football League in 2021.
She started playing Australian Rules Football in 2009 as a teenager, with later playing stints in the Northern Territory.
"Up there there wasn't much footy, particularly with girls and women's," Tilley said.
Tilley, who works in Warrnambool, came on as the Blues' coach after joining partner Corey Rounds, a former Terang Mortlake footballer and Judd Cup winner, in Mortlake in 2020. Her focus is now as an off-field mentor after starting as a playing coach.
She said she was driven to pursue coaching as a way of inspiring others.
"I didn't have any female coaching growing up playing footy," she said. "I think that adds a nice picture to women's footy, particularly when there is a woman as coach.
"And I think the support AFL Victoria offer, particularly for women in coaching, is quite massive. It really builds your skills as a coach.
"Every year there is more offered and you can continue to grow."
Tilley said she aimed to balance building a new team culture in the Blues' first two seasons, alongside teaching fundamental skills.
"We focused originally on having some fun but also teaching the basics as well as the importance of protecting yourself and the team and opposition players," she said. "Now next year I think it will be a lot more technical development coming from Warrnambool."
Tilley said the rise of reigning premier Hamilton this year showed other teams they could vie for a flag in coming seasons.
The Blues are currently advertising for an assistant coach to support Tilley next season.
Tilley thanked Warrnambool Football Netball Club for its support of the women's program.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
