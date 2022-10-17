The Standard

Nestles women's team want to build on WDCA grand final appearance in 2022-23

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
Mikaela Doran is one of Nestles' most prolific batting options. Picture by Morgan Hancock

REIGNING grand finalist Nestles is backing its batting strength to challenge rivals when the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's season starts.

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

