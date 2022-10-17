REIGNING grand finalist Nestles is backing its batting strength to challenge rivals when the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's season starts.
Factory coach Geoff Williams said higher totals were anticipated across the six-team competition which is scheduled to start on Sunday, weather permitting.
Williams said the boundary would increase from 40 metres to 45 metres with changes to fielding restrictions also designed to encourage more hitting.
Mikaela Doran, Gabby Lenehan, Victoria McPhee, Mackenzie Dowd, Sascha White and Jorja Couch are key batters for the Reid Oval-based team.
"We have some hard-hitters at the top of the order," Williams said.
"They have very good hand-eye co-ordination and can hit boundaries.
"Hopefully the rule changes will encourage a bit more high scoring and an ability for girls to score a bit more freely at the top of the order."
The Factory is also pleased with its bowling attack which includes Williams' wife Rachael and his sister-in-law Steph Fary.
"They have won the bowling awards the past two years for the women's (competition)," he said.
"We have a lot of pace and a bit of slow stuff that gets the wickets."
Williams said the players, who would enjoy a twilight fixture at Reid Oval on November 25 and a turf double-header on February 5, were soaking up any tips they could use to improve their games.
He said it was rewarding to see them add to their repertoire.
"The girls are like 'how can I be better?'," he said.
"In the last six weeks training with these girls has been unreal, (just seeing) their progression."
Nestles is scheduled to play Cobden in an away fixture on Sunday to open its season.
