Warrnambool Springers gymnasts put best foot forward at Junior Victorian Championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:10am
Warrnambool Springers gymnasts Olivia Emeny, Naomi Kishinaka, Georgie Milroy, Phoebe Draffen, Asha Graham and Marilla Smits. Picture by Chris Doheny

A team of gymnasts are fine-tuning their routines ahead week two of the Junior Victorian Championships, with another returning home happy following a week one performance.

