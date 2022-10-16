PETER Chow will push ahead to run his mare Paul's Regret in the $200,000 group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Stakes at Flemington on November 1 following her fourth placing in Saturday's group 2 Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield.
Paul's Regret ran third in last year's Hong Kong Jockey Stakes and the popular Warrnambool trainer is hoping the six-year-old will go better this year.
"Paul's Regret has been a wonderful horse for her connections," Chow said.
"It was a great run by her in the Tristarc on Saturday. The first couple were just too good for her. She puts in 100 per cent in her races.
"I'll set her now for the mares race over 1400 metres at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.
"I've got my fingers crossed she'll run well again a placing in the group 3 race is a great boost to her broodmare value."
Paul's Regret picked up $13,500 in stake money for her fourth placing in the Tristarc.
She has earned just short of $550,00 in prize-money for her connections.
Outstanding Reward put a couple of unlucky runs behind her in winning a $37,500 restricted race at Horsham on Sunday, for Chow.
"It was a well deserved win," he said. "Outstanding Reward is an honest mare. I think there's a bit of upside to her. She's won three of her 10 starts and is a great bread and butter horse for her connections."
Outstanding Reward has won more than $55,000 in stakes from her 10 starts.
CLASSY Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot is heading to the spelling paddock after an unplaced run in the $300,000 group two Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Flying Mascot, having her third run in this campaign for Tom Dabernig, ran 10th in the 1400-metre race, finishing four lengths behind the winner Chain Of Lightning.
Dabernig said the five-year-old mare hadn't come up in this preparation.
"Flying Mascot will go for a spell," he said. "We'll give her a good break and bring her back in for autumn next year. It's just disappointing she's put in three below-par runs after running so well in the spring last year and this year's autumn."
Flying Mascot has won six races from her 17 starts.
Melba Storm, a stablemate of Flying Mascot, will run in a mares race over 1100 metres down the Flemington straight during the Flemington spring carnival for her next start.
Melba Storm ran third in an 1100-metre race at Caulfield on Saturday.
"I was happy with her run at Caulfield," he said. "There's a nice race down the straight for her over the carnival - that'll be where her next run is."
Melba Storm took her prize-money to more than $255,000 following Saturday's placing.
VETERAN Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy scored back-to-back wins with his handy galloper Overkill on Sunday.
Overkill, an impressive winner at his previous start at Hamilton, was too strong for his rivals, winning a restricted race at Horsham on Sunday.
"We're over the moon with Overkill," Daffy said. "He's now won two of his eight starts for us. I've got to give credit to my granddaughter Harriet Place and track-work rider Clint Marshall.
"They have both down great jobs with the horse."
Overkill took his stake earnings to more than $200,000 during his career with Sunday's victory.
The six-year-old has won more than $40,000 in prize-money for Daffy from his consecutive wins.
TICKETS are selling fast for the once-a-year Mortlake Cup Day meeting on October 29.
Mortlake Racing Club manager Karen Van Kempen said a corporate hospitality package for 285 people had already been sold out.
"We're really excited to be back racing at Mortlake," Van Kempen said.
"It'll be the first time in three years that we've raced. The main corporate package has already been sold out and other packages are selling really well. There's a great vibe around Mortlake regarding the meeting.
"We would anticipate we'll get between 1500 to 1800 people on-track for the day and that will be a wonderful result after we were hit hard by COVID."
WARRNAMBOOL galloper Needsaname is ready to break his maiden status, according to his trainer Simon Ryan.
Needsaname was checked at the start in a distance maiden at Horsham on Sunday, before finishing the race off strongly to run fourth.
"I was happy with his effort," Ryan said. "He lost a lot of ground early in the race after being checked at the start. We'll look around for another distance maiden for his next run."
The six-year-old has had 14 starts without troubling the scorer.
JOCKEY Blaike McDougall pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge after his ride on Mr Lancelot at Horsham on Sunday. The charge related to an incident near the 500-metre mark.
Stewards found McDougall allowed Mr Lancelot to shift in checking Scotch Sun.
McDougall's suspension ends midnight October 28. Fellow hoop Daniel Stackhouse was suspended for eight meetings following his ride on Denirra at Pakenham on Sunday.
Stackhouse pleaded guilty to the offence.
His time on the sidelines finishes at midnight on October 26.
