Inside Racing: Flemington test for Peter Chow-trained Paul's Regret

By Tim Auld
Updated October 16 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 10:58pm
Peter Chow has plans for his runner Paul's Regret, targeting a Flemington meeting. Picture by Morgan Hancock

PETER Chow will push ahead to run his mare Paul's Regret in the $200,000 group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Stakes at Flemington on November 1 following her fourth placing in Saturday's group 2 Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield.

