West Warrnambool recruit Daniel Zvidzai is expected to make his division one debut in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this weekend.
The Zimbabwean import will arrive in Australia this week ahead of West Warrnambool's round four match against Dennington.
The wicket-keeper batsman brings first class experience to the Panthers, having played under 19 cricket for Zimbabwe while he recently toured India with the National Academy.
He's a top order batsman, so he'll probably open for us.- Ben Threlfal
West Warrnambool captain Ben Threlfall said he was excited to welcome Zvidzai, 23, to the club.
"We haven't had an overseas player for a few years now because of COVID," Threlfall said. "We're looking forward to having him join the team. He's obviously a good player back home.
"We're hoping he can contribute for us."
Threlfall said Zvidzai would bat up the order.
"He's a top order batsman, so he'll probably open for us," Threlfall said. "But we're not going to put any pressure on him. The main thing is he enjoys his time here and has a good experience."
West Warrnambool started its 2022-23 campaign with a win in round two, defeating Port Fairy by 45 runs. Round one and three were abandoned due to wet weather.
Threlfall said he had his fingers crossed Saturday's away game against Dennington would go ahead, with the match to be played on turf.
He said the team had maintained its training schedule to be ready when play does resume.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
