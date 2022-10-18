The Standard

West Warrnambool import Daniel Zvidzai to arrive from Zimbabwe this week

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:34am
Daniel Zvidzai is joining West Warrnambool this season.

West Warrnambool recruit Daniel Zvidzai is expected to make his division one debut in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this weekend.

