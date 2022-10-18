Milly Illingworth is hoping time spent immersed in the Victorian women's cricket team will set her up for a strong under 19 national championship campaign.
The Port Campbell local was one of 14 players selected in Vic Country's under 19 squad for the upcoming championships in Perth.
Illingworth, 17, joined the Victorian women's team at its week-long pre-season camp in Coffs Harbour in August following her selection in the 2022-23 Vic Country under 19 female emerging player program.
The experience gave the pace bowler the chance to play against New South Wales and Queensland, as well as Australian international cricketers such as Ash Gardner.
"It was good to test your skills against the best," Illingworth said. "It really showed what I have to improve at to get to that next level, mentally and physically. I've taken a few things away from what I learnt in Coffs and I'm bringing it into Premier Cricket and hopefully nationals."
Illingworth said she was thrilled to learn she had made Vic Country's national squad this week.
She said the emerging players program also helped set her up for a strong Premier Cricket season with Essendon Maribyrnong Park, which began a fortnight ago.
"I was going up to Melbourne two-to-three times a weeks with training and gym," she said. "It really set me up for the season.. and definitely helped my cricket in general."
The Emmanuel College student represented Vic Country at the 2021-22 national championships in Adelaide in April. Illingworth is expecting an improved performance from the squad this year.
"We've definitely improved as a team and also individually," she said. "It's showing through girls being selected in the Big Bash, in Hasrat Gill and Rhys McKenna signing two year contracts. It's good to be playing among those girls... and hopefully we can get a few wins on the board."
The under 19 National Championships begin December 5.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
