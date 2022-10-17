Dennington premiership coach Darcy Lewis has a new role at Port Fairy. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
AT A GLANCE
Born: Warrnambool on March 9, 1983.
Wife: Melissa. Children: Paddy, Mason and Hallie
Parents: Geoff and Kerry. Siblings: Sam, Gabrielle and Jesse.
Education: St John's Primary School Dennington before going to Warrnambool College.
Sporting highlight: Being captain-coach of Dennington when they won the 2015 senior premiership in the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League.
Darcy, we'll talk about that premiership win with Dennington in 2015 in a minute but the question that needs to be asked is you've returned to footy as the assistant coach at Port Fairy. Why did you take up that role after a few years' break?
I just got the hunger back. I stepped away from the footy at the end of 2018. I suppose injuries were part of the reason why I stepped away but I just needed a break from footy.
I had been full-on with the footy for years and decided to watch my kids play their sports. I still took a keen interest in local footy but from afar.
It was in my mind to get involved again in 2023 and then I had a chat to Dustin McCorkell after he was appointed the senior coach at Port Fairy. Dustin asked if I was interested in being his assistant coach and I just said yes.
I think Dustin originally got a shock that I did say yes. I'm really excited to be back involved with footy at Port Fairy. It's well documented the club has struggled on the field for the last few years but after a few changes in personnel I'm confident the club is heading in the right direction.
Dustin has been a family friend for years and years. I've witnessed Dustin's coaching style up close as when I was captain-coach at Dennington I would ask him to take training.
Dustin has a great footy brain. I'm confident that my lead-from-the-front attitude plus bash-and-crash style will complement Dustin's coaching and we'll see an improved performances on the field from Port Fairy in 2023.
When does the club start pre-season training?
We officially start on November 9. We'll be training on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights up to Christmas and then have a short break before getting back into training in the New Year.
On a personal note I really want to get involved in the pre-season training. I'm out hitting the roads running five kilometres a day to get ready for the pre-season.
I'm 40 years old and I've missed being really fit and taking on the assistant coaching role has given me a fresh focus to get fit again. I want to be there to help the boys as they get fitter and improve their skills.
I'm setting myself to take part in the Warrnambool Surf 'T' Surf on January 8 as part of my fitness regime and I would like to think I'll be ready to take part in a half-marathon next year.
I've been lucky to have had the full support of my wife Melissa and our children with various things I've done.
What are your memories of that premiership win as captain-coach of Dennington in 2015?
It was a special win. I had played in three losing senior grand final sides for Dennington in 2006, 2010 and 2013. I started playing juniors with Dennington and made my senior debut when I was 16 with the club before going over to play in a reserves premiership with Warrnambool.
The 2015 premiership win with Dennington was the first senior flag for the club in 27 years.
My dad Geoff was the playing coach of that flag win back in 1988. We played Merrivale in the 2015 grand final. We were down 42 points at one stage of the game.
I must admit I wasn't confident that we could come back. I'll never forget Geoff came into the rooms at half-time and gave the players a good blast. It seemed to work. The players just seemed to listen to what Geoff said.
We came back at Merrivale in the third and last quarters before winning by eight points. I fully understand how hard it's to win a premiership. The 2015 flag win was on the back of 15 years' hard work put in by so many people from out at Dennington over that period of time.
It was just a huge relieve to win the flag in 2015 for the fans, players and everyone who's been involved with the club especially after we were runners-up in 2006, 2010 and 2013.
The day was very emotional and draining not only for me personally but for lots of other people.
How did Dennington perform in 2016?
We lost a final to Old Collegians. They were just too good for us. I think we just took our foot off the pedal after winning the 2015 flag.
I decided to head and play at Wickliffe-Lake Bolac for a couple of years with my mate Chris 'Boots' Keilar.
We won a flag up there which was a wonderful result for the club.
Over your footy career you've seen some handy players. Who are some that come to mind?
I've got to rate one of my old Dennington teammates Luke Duncan up there as one of the best. He was so competitive and tough. He had a big tank was was never beaten.
Simon Jenkins, who also played at Dennington, was very good. I don't think we saw the best of him during his career as he went up north flying helicopters for a living. I would say the toughest opponent I had was Bryan Beinke when he went down to play with Timboon. He had played with Adelaide before going to South Warrnambool and then Timboon. Beinke put on a clinic against me.
He booted eight goals on me in the first quarter and then he just started missing goals for the rest of the game.
Have you played any other sports?
I've got a competitive nature as most people would know. I fancied myself as a cricketer at one stage playing juniors with Dennington under the late Ray Drew. I made a couple of 50s but I was a better bowler. My cricket career came to a halt as I concentrated on my footy career.
