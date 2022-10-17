The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: New Port Fairy assistant coach Darcy Lewis on his new football role

By Tim Auld
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:22am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:30pm
Dennington premiership-winning coach Darcy Lewis has joined Port Fairy as a senior football assistant for season 2023.

Dennington premiership coach Darcy Lewis has a new role at Port Fairy.

