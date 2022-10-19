The Standard

Port Fairy futsal player Benjy Hawkins to represent Australia in Greece

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 19 2022 - 5:00am
Port Fairy's Benjy Hawkins will play futsal matches in Greece. Picture by Chris Doheny

BUDDING futsal player Benjy Hawkins hopes a delayed overseas playing opportunity is worth the wait.

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

