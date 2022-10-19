BUDDING futsal player Benjy Hawkins hopes a delayed overseas playing opportunity is worth the wait.
The Port Fairy-based teenager will represent an Australian youth team against a series of Greek sides.
Hawkins, who turns 18 in November, will fly out for the 10-day tour on Friday.
It comes more than two years after he was first picked to wear green and gold.
He said it was a mixture of relief and excitement to be preparing for the trip.
"I got chosen in 2019 from the national futsal championships to play in Greece then but because of COVID I couldn't do that," Hawkins said.
"It was (then) meant to be in Greece, New Zealand, Perth and then Italy but it all just got cancelled.
"Earlier this year in January I got picked again from the national futsal championships in Brisbane and now I am finally going."
Hawkins, who was born in England and moved to Australia when he was six, will play seven games and also experience the sights, including a cruise around the Greek Islands.
"I am looking forward to challenging myself against top opponents," he said.
Hawkins, who plays outdoor soccer for Warrnambool Rangers in the winter months, picked up indoor soccer in 2018 through the suggestion of mentor Tim White.
He's now played in two national futsal championships and is aiming to play for Victoria again in January, this time in Sydney.
Futsal requires a different skill-set for Hawkins, who plays on a wing.
"Since it's a much smaller court, you have to have much better (ball) control and there's more movement and rotating," he said. "You have to be quite fit to get up and down the court the whole time; it's more fast-paced."
