Warrnambool hockey player Kyme Rowe is eager to wear the green and gold again following her selection in the Australian masters over 50s side.
The 50-year-old last played for Australia in 2019 for the over 45s and due to the pandemic hasn't had the chance since.
The over 50s side will travel to New Zealand for a trans-tasman tournament in April next year, with another Warrnambool hockey player - Terri Burke - named as a shadow.
"It's so exciting to - one play - but obviously to go overseas and actually do what you love doing and the sport that you love playing," Rowe said.
"I'm really, really excited to go and do that for myself as a player next year which will be excellent."
Rowe was selected following a strong showing for Victoria at the Australian 50-plus women's masters championships in Cairns.
The Vics finished fifth but struggled in the heat according to the Warrnambool City Council employee. At first she admitted to being unsatisfied with her individual performance.
"I didn't think I had a consistent tournament just from how I felt but when I went back and watched all my matches - because they were streamed live - I was actually a lot better than I thought," she said.
"I can see why I've been selected now. I didn't actually feel like I'd played well but clearly I did."
Rowe said her personal expectations for the trans-tasman series would depend on her position.
She anticipates spending time as a striker and midfielder and hopes to play her role, be a good teammate and play to the best of her ability.
The Hawthorn Hockey Club player, who travels from Warrnambool for games during winter, is holding out hope for 2024 world cup selection.
She was picked for the 2020 team but missed out due to the pandemic while Australia didn't field any women's teams in this year's event. The 2024 outfit will be picked after next year's national championships.
In the meantime Rowe is slowly starting to prepare for April's tournament.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
