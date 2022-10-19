Reigning division one grand finalists North Warrnambool Eels know what they need to do to get back into the decider says teen bowler Seb Shiells.
The Eels were on the losing end of last season's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final, defeated by Russells Creek by 79 runs.
Shiells said the team understood what needed to be worked on despite not speaking much about last season's final loss.
"We all know what happened and where we went wrong and chatted about it after the game and that was it," Shiells said. "We know what we need to do right this year and we were doing a lot right last year - we just need to build on that and build some solid partnerships.
"Hopefully we'll be up there and can go one better than last year."
The 19-year-old is coming off a career-best performance in the Eels' first game in round two, taking 5-36 from nine overs in a 83-run win against Brierly Christ Church. Shiells said even he was shocked by his efforts.
"I didn't really think week one I'd come out and get five wickets," he said. "I got nine overs which I probably hadn't had last year. Obviously a bit more bowling this year and I was able to get five wickets."
Shiells' efforts were particularly impressive as it was more than half his total wickets taken last season (nine) while his previous best figures were 3-35.
"It's sort of weird, I got a fair few wickets in division two a few years back," he said. "But nothing like that in division one."
Shiells, who won the Hampden league's under 18.5 best and fairest award with North Warrnambool Eagles last month, said the Eels' first-up win was a pleasing result for the team, who is without former skipper captain Nick Butters this season.
"(Nick's) a huge loss but I think Jenko (Bailey Jenkinson) stepping up as captain and putting on 75 and Jacko (Jackson Grundy) stepping up as well," he said. "And you've got Hank (Schlaghecke) and Connor (Richardson) stepping up as well as older lads, giving us younger lads more guidance on what to do."
Shiells, who will move to Melbourne to attend La Trobe University in March, said he would travel back for the final rounds and potential finals series if and when it comes to it. He said he would enjoy every moment playing for the Eels this summer.
"I love both the cricket club and footy club," he said. "Both have been really big parts of my life.
"Every moment I can be out here, I'm not going to take it for granted. It should be good to get one more season in."
The Eels host Allansford-Panmure on Saturday.
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.