North Warrnambool Eagle Seb Shiells wins under 18.5 Judd Cup for Hampden league best and fairest

By Matt Hughes
Updated September 11 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:45am
North Warrnambool Eagle Seb Shiells smiles with the Judd Cup.

North Warrnambool Eagles under 18.5 captain Seb Shiells finished his junior career on a high, taking out the Judd Cup on Sunday.

