RUSSELLS Creek has cemented its status as one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's greatest teams, claiming its fourth end-of-season premiership in five seasons. The Matthew Petherick-led club stunned North Warrnambool Eels in a 79-run whitewash on Saturday, dedicating the dominant display to late club legend Glenn Kelson. Petherick told The Standard post-game the victory was important to the entire club. "It's nice to build that dynasty a little bit. We want to be remembered as one of the best teams," he said. "Four in the past five years go a long way in that I think and it's obviously a really nice feeling." Co-coach Cam Williams was the most prolific with the bat, blasting 45, but best afield honours were reserved for all-rounder Jimmy Elford for his three wicket, 22-run display.

