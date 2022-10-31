A Warrnambool sprinter was the fastest female across all age groups at the Athletics Victoria All-Schools track and field competition.
Grace Kelly ran 12.03 seconds to win the under 17 female 100-metre final at Lakeside Stadium on Sunday.
The Emmanuel College student, 16, finished .23 seconds faster than the runner-up and booked her ticket to the national competition in Adelaide in December.
"I was pretty excited to be honest, it's a pretty big achievement to say you have the fastest time across all age groups," Kelly said.
"It was a little bit wet and the winds were pretty gusty. It wasn't ideal conditions but I managed to make it work.
"I was super happy as in my heat I ran a 12.04 and in the final to run just that little but quicker, I was super stoked."
Kelly will compete in the 200m this weekend and has high hopes for another medal.
"I will take it as it comes but I would like to podium," she said.
"It is a little bit longer and a little bit trickier but I think just working on that last 50 metres and trying not to tire and just staying relaxed (is important)."
Kelly, who runs three to four times a week, will also compete at the Athletics Australia championships - different to the all-schools nationals - in March.
She is enjoying regular competition after COVID-19 lockdowns limited her time on the track.
"Each race is always different and conditions are always different, so I think I have been trying to get in the right head space and focus on that so I can have a really good race," Kelly said.
Warrnambool College athlete Layla Watson snared gold in the under 18 400m after stopping the clock at 57.25 and silver in the 100m (12.65) to celebrate a medal double.
Other south-west athletes to podium were Jacob Rentsch who claimed gold in the under 20 discus with a throw of 35.11m and Safari McVilly who took silver in the under 20 400m (54.06).
Josh McGlade snared bronze in the under 20 triple jump (10.90m).
Ruby Darcy, who collected four medals at the School Sport Victoria titles, received bronze in the under 16 high jump (1.50m).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.