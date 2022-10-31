The Standard
Watch

Warrnambool's Grace Kelly fastest female at 2022 All-School athletics championships in Melbourne

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool College's Layla Watson and Emmanuel College's Grace Kelly medalled at the Victorian All-Schools competition. Picture supplied

A Warrnambool sprinter was the fastest female across all age groups at the Athletics Victoria All-Schools track and field competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.