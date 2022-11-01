WARRNAMBOOL-born jockey Teo Nugent heaped praise on High Emocean after the six-year-old mare ran third in Tuesday's $8 million Melbourne Cup.
High Emocean finished just over three lengths behind stablemate Gold Trip who won the 3200-metre race, giving Victoria's leading trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace their first winner in the Melbourne Cup.
"What a thrill," Nugent said.
"High Emocean is the ultimate professional racehorse. I finished fourth in last year's Melbourne Cup on Floating Artist and now I've ran third."
Nugent was thrilled with the performance.
"High Emocean was so brave," he said.
"She just kept on finding. She's a mighty mare. I never thought I could win but I knew I could run a place with about 150 metres to go.
"We had a great run in the race - I was sitting on the back of the eventual winner, stablemate Gold Trip, for most of the race.
"Gold Trip towed me everywhere we needed to go and at the top of the straight Gold Trip put two lengths on me very quickly and she had to work through her gears.
"The more I got stuck into her, the more she delivered."
Nugent said High Emocean had been "a wonderful horse to me".
"She gave me one of my first metropolitan wins and now I've ran third in a Melbourne Cup on her," he said.
"I've got to thank my old bosses Ciaron and Dave for having the faith in me to put me on her in the Melbourne Cup.
"It's my dream to win the Melbourne Cup one day and I've got my fingers crossed it may be next year."
Nugent, who only finished his apprenticeship four months ago, had his first race ride in 2017.
