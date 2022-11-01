The Standard

Warrnambool jockey Teo Nugent finishes third in 2022 Melbourne Cup on High Emocean

By Tim Auld
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teo Nugent placed third in the 2022 Melbourne Cup. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

WARRNAMBOOL-born jockey Teo Nugent heaped praise on High Emocean after the six-year-old mare ran third in Tuesday's $8 million Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.