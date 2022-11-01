The Standard

Sri Lankan gun Sanjaya Chathuranga signs at Warrnambool and District powerhouse Nestles for 2022-23 season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanjaya 'Sunny' Chathuranga will return to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this season, signing with Nestles.

A Sri Lankan first-class all-rounder is returning to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association for the first time in eight years, signing with division one club Nestles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.