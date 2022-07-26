The Standard

Brothers Jamie and Mitch Lloyd to play for Emmanuel College in the Herald Sun Shield preliminary final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 26 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BROTHERS' BOND: Emmanuel College footballers Jamie Lloyd, 18, and Mitch Lloyd, 16, will play in the Herald Sun Shield preliminary final on Wednesday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

TWO brothers with a shared passion for football will play different roles as Emmanuel College tries to plot a path to the Herald Sun Shield grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.