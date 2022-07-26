TWO brothers with a shared passion for football will play different roles as Emmanuel College tries to plot a path to the Herald Sun Shield grand final.
Jamie Lloyd, 18, will slot into the school's midfield while Mitch Lloyd, 16, will feature as a key forward when it plays Ballarat-based St Patrick's College in Wednesday's preliminary final at Craigieburn.
"We're pumped, we're keen and we've had a few weeks since the last game to sort of brew a bit and get the energy up," Jamie said.
"School footy with your mates is something you'll cherish forever."
Mitch is embracing the challenge.
"With the Ballarat boys - through (GWV) Rebels we know a few of them - you're mates, so it's a bit of a grudge match," he said.
"Theoretically they should pump us so we're sort of the underdogs in it."
School football is also a chance to play together.
The brothers, who live on their family's cattle and sheep farm at Southern Cross, have also teamed up in Koroit's senior team in 2022.
Both have made their debuts for the Hampden league powerhouse - Jamie in round two against North Warrnambool Eagles and Mitch against Terang Mortlake in round 12.
"It was good to see him kick a few goals - I was up the other end but it was good to see from the back line," Jamie said.
"You always think about it growing up 'I want to play with my brother' and through COVID we haven't been able to do much, so we trained a fair bit together and that time (to play together) has come this year with Koroit and school footy. We have both really enjoyed it."
They would love the stars to align on grand final day in September.
"I could not think of much better, to be honest, that would be unreal. You always think of a premiership and with your brother as well would be a great feeling," Jamie said.
The siblings are both part of the NAB League system.
Jamie has played two games for the under 19 team this year while Mitch took part in the condensed under 16 program.
"I played a couple of games earlier in the year. It was really good fun," Jamie said.
"The program is really professional and it's all about showing your talent and it was good to bring that to the table and bring my best there.
"With Koroit I play back line and on a wing and for Rebels I play back line as well.
"I probably play mid-forward (for Emmanuel) so a different role altogether. I enjoy that though it's good fun."
Mitch was thrown a challenge in the under 16 games.
"I play key forward for Koroit normally but at the Rebels they chucked me down back. I probably prefer to play forward but I learned a fair bit down back," he said.
"It was good work for the future to get your name out there and hopefully work onto bigger things."
Mitch said Jamie - the oldest of four brothers - was a player committed to the contest.
"Jamie doesn't have trouble finding the ball and he's nice, tough and hard at it and he loves to tackle," he said.
Mitch's height is an asset, according to his older, shorter brother.
"He is a good mark, gets up for it well and he always finds the ball in the packs," Jamie said.
