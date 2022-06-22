The Standard
Photos

Emmanuel College wins 2022 School Sport Victoria premier boys' football grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 22 2022 - 9:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EMMANUEL College is bound for the highly-regarded Herald Sun Shield after a dominant performance in the School Sport Victoria premier boys' football competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.