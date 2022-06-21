The Standard

Merrivale's defensive strength to be tested against Panmure in WDFNL round 12

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESSURE: Merrivale's Tyler Stephens lunges for Panmure's Lachlan McLeod. Picture: Chris Doheny

Defence is set to play a crucial role for Merrivale in its quest to overcome Panmure in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.