Panmure co-coach Kim Jamieson says her side has been putting in the hard yards ahead of its blockbuster clash with second-placed Merrivale on Saturday.
The third-placed Bulldogs lost the round three clash between the two sides 34-44, with Jamieson admitting her side was caught off-guard by the Tigers' defensive transition speed.
Advertisement
She said the Bulldogs were "pumped" ahead of the re-match and had been working on increasing their defensive pressure.
"I think our defensive pressure and capitalising on those turnovers are big things for us," she said.
"It'll be a good match-up this time and I'm hoping it goes our way.
"As long as the girls have improved and we're doing what we've been putting in at training."
The Bulldogs are expected to be close to full strength for the match after being hit hard by injuries and illnesses.
Lisa Pender will return to the side while Amelia Bant will miss with work placement.
"We've got a bit of a juggle around with players," Jamieson said.
Jamieson said Panmure's 55-27 round 11 win over Allansford was good preparation for the clash.
"We juggled a few players around in a few positions," she said.
"We tried a combination with Jess (Rohan) and Steph Jamieson in defence and it worked really well. We'll try it with Amelia being out."
Tigers coach Elisha Sobey is preparing for a tough contest and praised her side's versatility.
She said her players had found more cohesion since round three.
"We've made a lot of changes in the first half of the season getting prepared for these moments," she said.
Sobey is wary of Rohan's influence on the court.
"She is a beanstalk and has got really strong arms," Sobey said.
"So I think we need to keep the ball moving, don't give them time to set-up and try and get as many rebounds if they have some misses up their goalie end.
"It's pretty much relying on the ends to do their job."
Advertisement
The Tigers are fresh off claiming a 50-34 win over Old Collegians.
Jocelyn McDonald starred for the Tigers and was named their best in the victory.
Cloe Pulling was absent for the Tigers in that game but will return for Saturday's crucial match.
"We've rested her as much as we could for the last couple of weeks," Sobey said.
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.