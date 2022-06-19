HAMILTON Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron expects to miss a classic eight-point game against Warrnambool with a hamstring strain.
The midfielder was injured in the Roos' 25.13 (163) to 6.5 (41) loss to Hampden league ladder-leader Koroit at Melville Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Waldron is unsure of the severity but has ruled a line through his chances of playing the Blues.
Warrnambool occupies fifth spot on the ladder ahead of Hamilton on percentage only.
Both teams have 5-5 win-loss records, making their round 11 fixture at Reid Oval crucial to their finals chances.
"I did my hamstring early in the first quarter and Rory Gill had a slight issue with his calf," Waldron said.
"It is low in my leg, it's not a high one."
Waldron was disappointed with the Roos' opening half but was happy with their effort after the main break.
"I said to the boys after the game 'they're the benchmark and I can see why they have got to where they've got to'," he said.
"It's a credit to them to be as hungry as they still are after how many flags they've won."
Ruckman-forward Jeremy Hausler kicked eight goals and an ill Sam Dobson five as Koroit made it nine wins from 10 games.
"We've had a good three or four weeks where our ball movement has been really good - we're just playing good footy," Saints coach Chris McLaren said.
"A coach is always constantly looking for things we can do better and be better at but sometimes you can just say 'bloody well done boys, we played really well'."
McLaren said Dobson battled through illness to show his class.
"He wasn't going to play and he decided to play and played as the deepest forward for two and a bit quarters and then we took him off, he had a shower and went home," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.